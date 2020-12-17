Alex Boone is expected to sign to Seahawks practice squad

Getty Images

Alex Boone’s been plotting a comeback to the NFL since March and it appears the effort will continue with a spot on Seattle’s practice squad.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Boone is going through COVID-19 testing protocols with the expectation that he will sign with the team upon completion. He had also spoken to the Ravens recently.

Boone played for Seahawks offensive line coach Mike Solari when both men were with the 49ers from 2010 to 2014. Boone joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and remained with the team until 2015. He played for the Vikings in 2016 and has been out of the NFL since starting 13 games for the Cardinals in 2017.

That makes for a good deal of rust, but it would seem the Seahawks are banking on his experience being a plus if they have a need on the offensive line before the year is out.