Alex Smith out of practice again Thursday

Thursday’s practice report for the Washington Football Team looks a lot like the one from Wednesday.

Quarterback Alex Smith remained an observer for the second straight day as he recovers from a calf injury. Smith said on Wednesday that the calf first tightened up on him last week, but it didn’t keep him from doing anything until things got worse during their win over the 49ers.

Smith also said that he hopes to get on the practice field at some point this week. That leaves Friday as his last chance to make that happen, although Washington head coach Ron Rivera said this week that Smith could play without practicing.

Running back Antonio Gibson also remains out of practice. He missed last Sunday with turf toe and may be on track for missing the matchup with Seattle as well.