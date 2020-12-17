Alexander Mattison returns to practice

Getty Images

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since his appendectomy.

Mattison was a limited participant in the day’s session. He’s been sidelined since the procedure earlier this month. In his second season out of Boise St., Mattison has 338 yards rushing and a touchdown in 2020.

But the Vikings are still without linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) and tight end Kyle Rudolph, as both did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Fullback C.J. Ham (quad) and defensive tackle Armon Watts (back) were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday. Defensive end Jordan Brailford (back) remained limited. And defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle) stayed full.