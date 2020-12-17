Austin Ekeler is expected to play; Keenan Allen, Mike Williams game-time calls

Getty Images

The Chargers listed three key offensive players as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Raiders, but a couple of them are reportedly more questionable than the other one.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that running back Austin Ekeler is expected to play. He is dealing with a quad injury that led him to be listed as a limited participant in the team’s final two practices of the week.

All three of the team’s practice reports were estimations as the Chargers only held walkthrough practices this week.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back) were also listed as questionable. Pelissero reports they are “true” game-time decisions, so word on their status will have to wait until the release of inactive lists 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.