Ben Roethlisberger: Take a deep breath, we have time to figure it out

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after Sunday night’s loss to the Bills that he’s not playing good football right now and “if I don’t play good enough football, I need to hang it up.”

Roethlisberger said on Wednesday that he was speaking out of frustration as he delivered a more optimistic message about the team getting back on track after a pair of losses. Roethlisberger said the team has deserved the criticism they’ve received recently, but that his message to the team “is it’s not the end of the world.”

While he acknowledged that “maybe there would be a little more panic” if the playoffs started this week, the fact that there’s three weeks until they get there provides an opportunity to figure things out.

“This team is special,” Roethlisberger said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “The season is not over. I want everyone out there to just take a deep breath. I know it’s kind of crazy right now. I want everyone to take a deep breath. We’ve got time.”

Monday’s game against the Bengals provides the first chance to get back on track with the Colts and Browns on deck before the team hits the playoffs.