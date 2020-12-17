Brandon Allen won’t practice for Bengals Thursday

Getty Images

The Bengals won’t have quarterback Brandon Allen at practice on Thursday.

Allen suffered a bone bruise to his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and head coach Zac Taylor said that he will not practice as the team prepares for Monday’s game against the Steelers. Ryan Finley will take the reps with the first team with Allen on the sideline.

Taylor added that Allen’s condition is improving and that he thinks the quarterback will still have a chance to play on Monday night. The Bengals signed Kyle Shurmur to go with Kevin Hogan as backup options for Finley on the practice squad on Thursday.

Allen has gone 55-of-84 for 506 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions over three starts since Joe Burrow tore his ACL.