Brian Flores on Mike Gesicki: We’ll see where it goes

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s contest versus Kansas City and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available for this week’s game against the Patriots.

Gesicki did not practice on Wednesday and head coach Brian Flores didn’t elaborate much on the tight end’s status on Thursday.

“He’s working really hard. Tough injury last week. He’s getting treatment and doing his rehab. We’ll see where it goes,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Gesicki is second on the Dolphins in yards receiving this year with 602, behind on DaVante Parker’s 677. He’s caught 14 passes for 153 yards with three touchdowns over the last two weeks.