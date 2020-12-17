Broncos don’t expect to have Brandon McManus Saturday

Getty Images

When Broncos kicker Brandon McManus announced he was going on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week because of close contact with someone who tested positive, he said he expected to be off the list in time to play against the Bills on Saturday.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Thursday that the expectation has changed. Fangio said that there’s been some dispute about the timeline, but that the team’s operating belief is that McManus will be ineligible to face Buffalo.

“As we sit here today, no,” Fangio said, via the team’s website. “I know there’s still some question with him and the league with when his counting of days should have started. I don’t know where that stands, but unless they change, he won’t play. If it would have been a Sunday game, he would have played.”

Former XFLer Taylor Russolino will be summoned from the practice squad to kick in McManus’ place.