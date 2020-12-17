Buccaneers’ kicker, punter, long snapper will play Sunday after COVID-19 false positive

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ special teams got some good news today.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Zach Triner are all expected to play on Sunday after they were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

One of the three specialists tested positive for COVID-19 and the other two were placed on the reserve list because they were in close contact with him, but it turned out that the initial positive test was a false positive.

The three have been out of practice this week but can return to practice on Friday.