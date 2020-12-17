Chargers sign B.J. Bello to active roster, waive Troymaine Pope

Getty Images

The Chargers have announced a series of roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders.

Linebacker B.J. Bello was signed to the active roster off of the practice squad. Running back Troymaine Pope was waived in a corresponding move.

Dropping Pope is a good sign that, as reported, Austin Ekeler will play after being listed as questionable with a quad injury.

Bello has two tackles while playing 33 special teams snaps in three games this season. He’s also played for the Jets, Eagles, and Browns.

Pope had 15 carries for 76 yards and eight catches for 42 yards this season.

The Chargers also promoted a pair of players from the practice squad for Thursday night. Defensive end Jessie Lemonier and safety Jaylen Watkins will revert to the practice squad after the game.