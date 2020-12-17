Christian McCaffrey doubtful for Saturday

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has officially been listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Packers.

McCaffrey did not practice all week with a thigh injury. The running back has played only three games this season, with a high-ankle sprain, shoulder injury, and now the thigh injury hampering him throughout the year.

With only two games remaining following Saturday’s contest, the Panthers still have not shut McCaffrey down.

“We’re trying to win all the time. We’re not winning the way we want, but we’re trying to win,” Rhule said Thursday, via David Newton of ESPN.

Mike Davis is expected to make his 11th start of the season at running back. He has 926 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns in 2020 — career highs in both categories.

Carolina starting left tackle Russell Okung (calf) is questionable for Saturday’s game, though he did not practice all week. Okung has played seven games this year after the Panthers acquired him from the Chargers in the offseason.

Safety Tre Boston (hamstring), defensive end Austin Larkin (shoulder), defensive end Efe Obada (knee), and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are also questionable. Offensive lineman Dennis Daley (concussion) is doubtful.