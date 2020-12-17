Colts will host up to 10,000 fans for Week 17 game

Getty Images

The Colts will host up to 10,000 fans for their Week 17 game against the Jaguars on Jan. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the team announced Thursday.

The Colts will use the regular-season finale to celebrate “Fan Appreciation Day.”

The attendance number was determined during discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The stadium’s capacity is 63,000.

The Colts have hosted 12,500 fans for each of their past four home games. They originally were scheduled to have a maximum capacity of 12,500 for Sunday’s game against the Texans but recently lowered the number to 10,000.

The Colts greeted only 2,500 fans to their home opener on Sept. 20 against the Vikings. They had 7,500 present a week later for the Jets game before expanding to the 12,500 maximum capacity number for four home games.

They will finish the regular season with a maximum crowd size of 10,000 for the final two home games.