Cowboys add Xavier Woods to the practice report with a groin injury

Just as the Cowboys moved closer to getting safety Donovan Wilson back in the lineup, they added their other starting safety to the practice report.

Wilson returned to a full practice Thursday. He has not played since Week 12 because of a groin injury.

Xavier Woods, though, had a limited practice after the Cowboys added him with a groin injury.

Cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) returned to a full practice after being limited Wednesday. He has not played since Week 11.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf) remained out of practice. He played 32 of 51 snaps in Sunday’s game, with 14 touches for 59 yards against the Bengals after being listed as limited with the injury all week in practice.

Cornerbacks Deante Burton (shoulder) and Rashard Robinson (knee) remained out of practice. Defensive end Aldon Smith (foot) again was a full participant.