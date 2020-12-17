Derek Carr questionable to return with groin injury

Getty Images

Derek Carr was injured on a scramble late in the first quarter of Thursday Night Football.

On third-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:35 remaining in the quarter, the Raiders quarterback rolled out of the pocket to his right. He signaled to Jason Witten to run right, but before Carr could extend the play, he pulled up.

After hobbling out of bounds, Carr immediately grabbed his left groin. Nick Vigil was credited with a 3-yard sack.

Carr headed directly into the locker room.

The Raiders list Carr as questionable to return with a groin injury.

He went 3-for-5 for 53 yards, leading the Raiders to a field goal that cut the Chargers lead to 7-3.

Marcus Mariota is the only other quarterback dressed for the Raiders, with Nathan Peterman inactive. Mariota hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since the wild-card round of the postseason against the Patriots last season.