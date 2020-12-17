Derek Carr won’t return due to groin injury

Getty Images

If the Raiders win tonight, they’ll do it with Marcus Mariota at quarterback.

The Raiders have announced that starter Derek Carr won’t return. He suffered a left groin injury in the first half.

Carr was running, and he pulled the muscle without contact.

Moving forward, the question becomes whether Carr will be back for any of the two remaining games of the regular season, or the playoffs — if the Raiders make it.

Four years ago, the Raiders made it to the playoffs, but a broken leg suffered late in the regular season by Carr results in Connor Cook getting the postseason assignment.

Mariota, who is under contract for 2021 at a base salary of $10 million, has a chance to impress the Raiders or another suitor, in the event the Raiders rip up the final season of his two-year deal.