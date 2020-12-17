Derrick Henry unconcerned about workload

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this week he sees a “fine line” in managing Derrick Henry‘s workload.

The running back wants the Titans to stop counting his touches and start counting their blessings.

Henry reiterated he’s unconcerned about another rushing title, 2,000 rushing yards or the NFL rushing record. He cares only about winning.

“I’m not really worried about all the other stuff,” Henry said Thursday, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “Just what can I do to help my team? What can I do to be better to help my teammates be better and go out there and play a complete game as a team on Sunday to get a W?”

Henry needs three carries to reach 300 for the season. He carried 303 times last season in leading the league with 1,540 rushing yards.

He has carried at least 25 times in a game six times this season and leads the league with 314 touches.

“You don’t see it on his face. You don’t see it in the way he plays,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said of Henry’s carries. “He plays strong and keeps getting better the more carries he gets, and the deeper we get into games as the O-line wears on guys and Derrick wears on guys having to tackle him.”

Henry leads the league with 1,532 rushing yards, 180 more than Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook. Only seven running backs in NFL history have reached 2,000 yards in a single season, with Eric Dickerson holding the NFL record with 2,105 rushing yards in 1984.

Henry had a limited practice Thursday, but it was not injury related.