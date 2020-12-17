Does Jon Gruden get judged by a different standard?

While previewing Thursday night’s game between the Chargers and Raiders on PFT Live, Simms and I (OK, it was mainly me) stumbled onto an interesting question: Does Raiders coach Jon Gruden get judged by a different standard than other coaches?

Gruden is finishing the third season of his second stint with the Raiders. The team has compiled records of 4-12, 7-9, and 7-6. A win tonight guarantees a non-losing season, but the playoffs may not be in the cards for the team’s first year in Las Vegas. How many coaches survive three straight years of no playoff appearances with no questions whatsoever about their jobs?

This isn’t about whether Gruden should be on the hot seat; it’s about why there’s not even a whisper of a mention of the possibility of any scrutiny regarding Gruden’s status. Any other coach would at least be the subject of chatter that change could or should be coming.

Yes, Gruden has a Super Bowl win on his resume. But that happened 18 years ago. Since then, Gruden hasn’t won a playoff game. He has a record of 63-78 in the regular season since winning Super Bowl XXXVII, and a record of 0-2 in the playoffs.

In Philadelphia, they’re calling for Doug Pederson’s job only three years after a Super Bowl win, even though he’s been to the playoffs for three straight seasons and has a 1-2 postseason record since winning a championship. If Gruden were the coach of the Eagles, would fans be clamoring to get rid of him?

Maybe they would. Maybe Gruden benefits from the fact that Raiders owner Mark Davis is happy just to have Gruden coaching the team, and that actually qualifying for the playoffs and/or winning playoff games doesn’t matter. It’s unclear whether and to what extent Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million deal still has guaranteed money remaining on it. Surely, there’s some. But it’s surely not $70 million, the prorated remainder of the $10 million per year average for the seven years left.

Regardless of whether it’s $70 million, $7 million, or $7, it doesn’t matter if Davis is happy with Gruden. And Davis seems to be. Gruden is synonymous with the Raiders, and the team’s fans for the most part remain thrilled that he’s back.

But should Davis and Raider Nation demand more? Back to the original question, would another coach be facing more scrutiny than Gruden, who is facing none?

This isn’t criticism of Gruden, it curiosity about a football-coaching unicorn. If anything, he should be praised for finding a way to be impervious to the kind of analysis that fuels the Fired Football Coaches Association he once founded. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, for example, went 12-4 two years ago, and many believe he’ll be gone after the current season ends.

The Raiders were 12-4 in the season before Davis decided to supplant Jack Del Rio with Gruden. Del Rio had a regular-season record of 25-23 in three years as head coach; Gruden is 18-27 with three games to play in his third year. And Gruden inherited a quality team that G.M. Reggie McKenzie had compiled.

Simms, who played for Gruden in Tampa, argued that Gruden needs more time to retool the roster. But how much time does Gruden need? Look at how quickly other coaches have turned around teams that had been perennial losers. The Rams, for example, have 13 straight non-winning seasons before Sean McVay, a Gruden protege, immediately delivered an 11-5 record in 2017 and a playoff berth in 2018.

In San Francisco, Kyle Shanahan was beginning to hear some rumblings about his future until the 49ers exploded with a stellar third season. Other coaches have, within three years, cobbled together serious playoff contenders. And while the Raiders definitely are in contention for a playoff spot, recent performances indicate that they’re not ready to truly contend in January.

So, once again, back to the original question: Does Gruden benefit from a special standard? Is it his time in TV, his snarl, his penchant for profanity? Is he fundamentally no different than Rex Ryan — a telegenic entertainer whose actual job performance in an industry otherwise driven by wins and losses becomes secondary?

Again, good for Gruden if he can pull off sustained NFL head-coaching employment without suffering the same fate that routinely threatens other coaches. Maybe, for the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s not about chasing championships but putting on a good show. Gruden seems to always do that.

For how long will that be good enough? Some Raiders fans may resent the question. Others who crave a return to a time that entailed the actual pursuit of championships and who don’t view their fandom as membership in a personality cult may appreciate it.

  3. Nobody is considering Gruden on the seat, because every knows how much Mark Davis is in love with him. It’s borderline creepy. Sorry Mark, but can you please stop pretending that he is in the same league as Belichick. Nobody is.

  4. “How many coaches survive three straight years of no playoff appearances with no questions whatsoever about their jobs?”
    ____________

    How many coaches have the sort of contract Gruden has? His entire 10-year contract is reportedly fully guaranteed and Davis is among the poorest of NFL owners (some lists have him dead last). Nobody wants to pay two head coaches at the same time but in Davis’ case he truly may not be able to afford to.

  6. Gruden was hired to put fans in the seats of the new Las Vegas stadium. Of course, no one knew that there wouldn’t be any fans to attend games. He’s still a big marketing chip for when people start going to games next season.
    They got blindsided by Antonio Brown and then the pandemic.
    Besides, you want to give a guy with a 10 year deal at least 7 years before you pull the plug. Otherwise why give him that much time?

  7. Many Raiders fans have already turned on Gruden! Read the timelines of the Raiders beat reporters Twitter. Gruden is torched for his many poor Free Agent signings, his poor draft picks, for hiring weak assistant coaches such as Paul Guenther and for not firing Guenther a year ago! Davis had to be hearing the drum beat!!

  8. Almost every head coach gets fired sometime (Paul Brown, Tom Landry to name just a few of the more notable ones). Rarely do they go out on their own volition (Dungy and Cowher come to mind).

    Its just so difficult for coaches to see that it is probably time to move on. The coaching “bug” is real indeed……

  9. He’s perfect for the raiders..mediocre,big mouthed with a bad haircut..Perfect..7 more years..$70 million more for being mediocre!!! The raiders way !! Fanboys will give a million excuses on why they lose ..

  10. I am neutral on Gruden, but he is improving every year and patience is a lost issue these days. He seems to be doing fine. A couple of plays have kept Raiders from winning two games alone.

  11. Context, context, context. Look at what happened before and after Gruden coached various teams. The Raiders were stuck in mediocrity before Gruden’s first tenure, and despite having an aging roster he boosted the team to high-end levels. The team he built went to the SB the season after he was traded away, and then proceeded to immediately turn into the NFL’s laughingstock franchise. Meanwhile, Gruden won the Super Bowl he was hired to win with Tampa Bay, which had been very talented but struggled to break through under Tony Dungy. Of course, a franchise that would give up big assets for a HC and didn’t have a young roster couldn’t be expected to thrive, but despite being given terrible QB options Gruden at times make TB competitive anyways. He left, and just like that TB entered a period of major struggles. Gruden then returned to a young Raiders team that after one breakthrough year was sliding back, and after a reset season he has driven improvement for the second straight season. THE RAIDERS! This is not a franchise that gives its HC an advantage, and indeed usually handicaps its HC. Any wise franchise doesn’t bring in a notable HC with a mandate of instant high quality, but instead asks the HC to turn the “program” around for sustained competitiveness. Gruden may or may not have LA on that path, but at least it’s on the right pace at the moment.

  13. He’s got a 10 year deal so it really would be a bad business decision to fire him this early. Plus, Mark has some daddy issues he wants to settle by winning one with the guy dad let get away, AND that cost him a Super Bowl.

  15. This is a very good question. Gruden was hired DURING the season following the last Raiders’ playoff birth. That only became public afterwards. Del Rio was essentially fired in the middle of a season after going 12-4. Meanwhile, Gruden hasn’t even come close to 12-4.

  16. Gruden has shown he can still design and call an offense. A better question is how did he merit a 10 year contract? Wouldn’t a 6 or 7 year contract have been enough?

    Gruden has always loved “veteran” players, and they’re not usually a good value. If the drafts can be good enough, then we’ll see. Otherwise…

  19. I have said all along that gruden is a mediocre coach and a horrible GM. The only place he won he inherited an incredibly talented roster that he eventually ran into the ground. And the SB he won was against the team whose offense was implemented by him. According to Warren Sapp the raiders didn’t even change their audibles during the SB. Sapp and Lynch were calling out the plays before the snap. Then, after the SB as I pointed out gruden ran TB into the ground. He has won about 40 percent of the games he has coached since that SB.
    Face it, he at best mediocre. At worst the raiders should have fired him already.

