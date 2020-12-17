Duke Johnson, C.J. Prosise did not practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Texans running backs Duke Johnson (neck) and C.J. Prosise (ankle) were both downgraded from limited to non-participants in Thursday’s practice.

Johnson has started five games for the Texans this year. He has 484 yards from scrimmage this season and two total touchdowns. He took eight carries for 26 yards and had a pair of receptions for 53 yards in Houston’s loss to Chicago last week.

Cornerback Cornell Armstrong (hamstring) was upgraded to limited from a non-participant on Wednesday. Running back David Johnson was also full after he had a rest day on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (neck), cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee), and cornerback John Reid (neck) remained limited. Tight end Pharaoh Brown (concussion) was full.