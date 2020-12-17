Eric Fisher, Mike Remmers did not practice on Thursday

Getty Images

The Chiefs starting offensive tackles have now missed consecutive days of practice.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (back) and right tackle Mike Remmers (back/neck) were not on the field for Thursday’s session.

Fisher has started all 13 games for Kansas City this season, while Remmers has started the last seven games at right tackle for the injured Mitchell Schwartz. Remmers also started a game at right guard and left guard in 2020.

Linebacker Damien Wilson (knee), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (illness), and running back Darwin Thompson (illness) also did not practice for Kansas City on Thursday.