Giants announce Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19

The Giants are going to be without offensive coordinator Jason Garrett for Sunday night’s game against the Browns.

The team announced on Thursday that Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is going on and the team says there do not appear to be any high-risk close contacts, but are waiting for confirmation from the league. The Giants are still closing the facility on Thursday and will not be practicing “out of an abundance of caution.”

With Garrett working remotely for the time being, tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as the team’s offensive playcaller against the Browns. Kitchens was the head coach of the Browns last season, so there will be plenty of familiar faces trying to thwart his efforts to plot the Giants to a win in Week 15.