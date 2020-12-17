Giants: Contact tracing found no close contacts to Jason Garrett on team

Getty Images

The Giants won’t have offensive coordinator Jason Garrett for Sunday night’s game against the Browns after he tested positive for COVID-19, but no one else will miss the game as a result of contact with him.

When the team initially announced Garrett’s positive test, they said there did not appear to be any high-risk close contacts to the offensive coordinator but noted contact tracing was still going on. According to multiple reporters, the tracing process has wrapped up and no close contacts, high-risk or otherwise, have been uncovered.

The Giants were not in the team facility on Monday or Tuesday due to league protocols that call for them to be closed on those days unless teams are playing on a short week. The team closed their facility and called off practice on Thursday as a result of the positive test.

Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call the team’s offensive plays against his former team with Garrett out.