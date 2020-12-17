Giants head coach Joe Judge is a big fan of Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge will get an up close look at quarterback Baker Mayfield this weekend when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football.

But even before getting the chance to see Mayfield play in person for a second time, Judge expressed how fond he is of Mayfield and the way he plays the game.

“Obviously, I’ve watched this guy for several years,” Judge said, via Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “The thing that stands out about him above all is this guy is an elite competitor. He really is. He’s a tough dude. You know his story. How he went through college, had to walk on twice, earn two starting jobs. Look, it’s no coincidence this guy is having tremendous success in the National Football League. I love the f-ing attitude he plays with, I love the chippiness he plays with.”

Judge saw Mayfield last season when the New England Patriots hosted the Browns in a November meeting while Judge was the Patriots’ special teams coordinator. Mayfield managed just 194 yards with a touchdown and interception and was sacked five times in the contest. But this year’s Browns team is a tad more formidable. Mayfield is coming off consecutive strong performances against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. He’s thrown for 677 yards with six touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, a lone interception and hasn’t been sacked once.

“This guy extends plays,” Judge said. “One thing he does that’s really fun to watch — and you want to eliminate that fun element when you’re playing him — but when he’s really condensed in the pocket, he finds those small seams. A lot of quarterbacks who you say are mobile quarterbacks rely on really just losing ground and gaining the edge and really using their speed. This guy does a great job of playing freeze tag in a phone booth and coming out the winner.

“He really squeaks his way out, extends the play, and he can either run the ball vertically or throw it down the field. Look, this guy is a tremendous competitor. He has a strong arm, that’s not a question. He can make every throw. He really ties into the bootlegs and the play-actions off the run game they have.”