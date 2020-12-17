Giants want to see Daniel Jones at a faster tempo Friday

Getty Images

The Giants called off practice on Thursday as a result of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s positive test for COVID-19, but quarterback Daniel Jones was able to come into the facility for medical treatment.

Jones picked up a sprained ankle last Sunday to go with the hamstring injury that kept him from playing in Week 13 and the cancellation of practice cost the team a chance to evaluate how he looks on the field. Head coach Joe Judge said that makes Friday’s practice a significant one for their decision about who will play Sunday.

“I was encouraged with how he moved around yesterday at practice, how he threw the ball, how he was in the pocket,” Judge said in a video conference. “That was very encouraging. That being said, we’ll have to see him at really a faster tempo. Tomorrow will be really the day we’ll evaluate that out there. I’d say obviously with two injuries, it’s a little bit different situation than it was just last week. But he’s making progress, he’s doing everything the trainers ask him to and he’s working hard. We just need to make sure we do a good job of really watching him tomorrow at practice and make the best decision.”

Judge has already said that the team is comfortable with Jones playing at less than 100 percent, but the question of how close he is to that number will likely determine whether he or Colt McCoy is action on Sunday night.