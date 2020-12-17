James Bradberry on COVID-19 list, will not play Sunday

Getty Images

The Giants will be without cornerback James Bradberry against the Browns on Sunday night.

Bradberry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. The team said he is on the list because of close contact with someone outside the organization who tested positive for COVID-19 list and that his quarantine time rules him out of the team’s Week 15 game.

Bradberry’s loss will be a significant one. He was signed as a free agent in hopes that he’d be one of their top defensive players and that’s exactly what he’s been over the first 13 weeks of the season. If he continues testing negative, he would be eligible to return to the team in Week 16.

The Giants also announced on Thursday that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. The team said no other members of the organization were found to be close contacts of Garrett during contact tracing.