Jarvis Landry: Marcus Peters is a “coward” for spitting at me

During Monday night’s game, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters appeared to spit at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Peters did it after Landry’s back was turned, and Landry didn’t notice at the time. But he’s not happy about it now.

Landry lashed out at Peters today, saying he has no respect for an opponent who would do that.

“He’s a coward. Behind my back he may do that but to my face he wouldn’t,” Landry said. “I saw the video after the game.”

Landry said he’s never had a problem with Peters in the past, but has a big problem with him now.

“We don’t have a history but for some reason he seemed to have it out for myself,” Landry said. “If a beef is what he wants, he’s got it.”

If the Ravens and Browns see each other a third time in the postseason, the Landry-Peters matchup will be worth watching.