The Jets have placed defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fatukasi has played all 13 games for New York this season, starting the last five contests. He’s registered a pair of sacks, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and a pair of passes defensed in 2020. Fatukasi’s sacks have come in the last three weeks.

In his third season out of UConn, Fatukasi has appeared in 28 career games.