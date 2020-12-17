John Brown will not play for Bills Saturday

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver John Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, but he will miss at least one more game before returning to the lineup.

While Brown has been cleared to practice with the team after missing three games with an ankle injury, head coach Sean McDermott said during an appearance on WGR 550 that he will not be in the lineup against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.

Brown has 29 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season.

McDermott also said that safety Jaquan Johnson will miss the game due to an ankle injury. Johnson also missed last Sunday’s win over the Steelers.