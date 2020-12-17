JuJu Smith-Schuster: I’m not going to stop being myself

Getty Images

After the Bills beat the Steelers on Sunday night in Week 14, Bills safety Jordan Poyer said he and his teammates played with “some extra fire” as a result of seeing Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dancing on the Bills logo at midfield before the game.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen mentioned the Steelers dancing during a pregame huddle with offensive teammates as well, but the reaction from the Bills isn’t going to change how Smith-Schuster goes about his business. The wideout has done the pregame dance before several road games and said on Wednesday that he’s “not going to stop being myself” because of how the Bills reacted to it.

“I’m just having fun, doing myself. At the end of the day, as long as we go out there and play . . . yes, we lost, they had a few words to say, and it is what it is. I’m not going to stop doing it,” Smith-Schuster said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Steelers will be in Cincinnati on Monday night, so it seems likely that Smith-Schuster will be showing off his moves once again. A quick glimpse of the team’s record suggests the Bengals may not be able to respond the same way the Bills did.