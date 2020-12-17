Julio Jones remains out of Falcons practice

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has missed two of the team’s last three games and it looks like he’s on track to make it three of four this weekend.

Jones missed practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He did not practice at all last week before missing the team’s loss to the Chargers and a return to the field against the Buccaneers this week after such a long layoff seems like an unrealistic development.

Jones has only appeared in nine games this season and this will marks the first time since 2013 that he’s missed more than two games in a single season.

The Falcons added defensive lineman Grady Jarrett to the injury report on Thursday. He was a limited participant due to a groin injury. Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was downgraded from limited to out with a knee injury. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad), safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), and tackle Kaleb McGary (personal) were out for the second day in a row.