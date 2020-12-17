Justin Herbert starts game 6-for-6 for 75 yards, touchdown

Getty Images

The Raiders changed defensive coordinators this week, but Rod Marinelli’s defense has not done any better than Paul Guenther’s did in the first 13 games.

The Raiders, who are missing four defensive starters, couldn’t get the Chargers off the field on Los Angeles’ opening drive on Thursday Night Football.

After the Raiders went three-and-out, the Chargers drove 78 yards in 12 plays and used 7:29 off the clock. The Chargers were 2-for-2 on third down.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert went 6-for-6 for 75 yards and finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry.

Five different players caught passes, with Henry catching two for 24.