Justin Herbert ties rookie TD record, leading Chargers to 17-10 halftime lead

Getty Images

Justin Herbert threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tyron Johnson with 19 seconds remaining in the first half of Thursday Night Football. It gave the Chargers a 17-10 halftime lead and gives Herbert a chance to break a rookie record in the second half.

Herbert’s two touchdown passes in the first half were his 26th and 27th of the season, tying Baker Mayfield‘s NFL single-season rookie record for touchdown passes set in 2018.

Herbert’s first touchdown pass of the night covered 10 yards to Hunter Henry with 5:56 remaining in the first quarter.

He is 16-of-20 for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders look no different under Rod Marinelli than they did under Paul Guenther, though Las Vegas is missing four defensive starters tonight.

The Chargers have 226 yards and have punted only once.

The Raiders have not ruled out Derek Carr yet, but it seems unlikely he will return.

Carr left with 1:00 left in the first quarter after pulling up on a scramble and grabbing his left groin. He immediately left for the locker room, and the Raiders list him as questionable to return.

Marcus Mariota replaced Carr and has gone 5-for-5 for 80 yards and a touchdown, his first touchdown pass since Week 4 last season. Mariota dropped a dime to Darren Waller over Michael Davis for a 35-yard touchdown with 9:19 remaining in the first half that gave the Raiders a 10-7 lead.

The Chargers scored the final 10 points of the half, though, with all 10 coming in the final two minutes.