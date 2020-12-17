Keenan Allen, Mike Williams will play on Thursday night for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers aren’t playing for anything, but they’ll have a couple of their best players when they do.

Receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are active for the Thursday night game against the Raiders.

Allen has a hamstring injury, and Williams has a back problem. Adam Schefter of ESPN, who reported earlier in the day that Williams won’t play, reports that both players will be on a “rep count.”

Inactive for the Chargers are quarterback Easton Stick, receiver Joe Reed, running back Justin Jackson, safety Nasir Adderly, linebacker Emeke Egbule, linebacker Denzel Perryman, and tackle Bryan Bulaga.

The 4-9 Chargers have been eliminated from the playoffs. They can push the Raiders toward elimination tonight, with an upset win.