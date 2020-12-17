Kevin Stefanski doesn’t expect Giants offense to change much without Jason Garrett

Getty Images

With Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett out following a positive COVID-19 test, the club announced tight ends coach — and former Browns head coach — Freddie Kitchens will serve as the play caller against Cleveland on Sunday.

Current Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday despite the different play caller, he doesn’t anticipate there being much difference with New York’s offense.

“Really, coach Garrett may still be heavily involved in every single one of their meetings. He just won’t be there Sunday night, potentially,” Stefanski said, via video from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “So, I don’t think we should look into that too much in that regard. Again, they’ve established an identity of who they are. We have plenty of tape to go off of.”

The Giants are currently No. 31 in points scored and total yards. It’s still currently unclear whether quarterback Daniel Jones will be able to start on Sunday, as he’s dealing with a hamstring injury and sprained ankle. Former Browns QB Colt McCoy would start if Jones is unable to play.