Le’Veon Bell a non-factor in Chiefs’ offense

Getty Images

When the Chiefs signed running back Le'Veon Bell, some saw it as a major midseason roster move that added one more major weapon to an already great offense. That’s not how it worked out.

Bell has been a non-factor in Kansas City this season. Through seven games as a Chief, Bell has yet to gain more than 40 yards either rushing or receiving in any game. Bell is firmly behind rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart, and that doesn’t appear to be changing.

In fact, far from seeing his production increase as he has more time to learn the offense, he’s actually coming off his least productive game of the season. In Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, Bell had a season-low four touches and played a season-low 11 snaps.

After that win over the Dolphins, Bell tweeted, “I’m so confused,” although he did not elaborate about what he’s confused about.

Bell may be confused about why he has such a small role in the offense. But the reality is, the Chiefs’ offense was just fine without Bell, and there’s no reason they should be expected to change for him. He’ll likely remain just a bit player on the best team in the NFL.