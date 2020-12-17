Lions sign Tramaine Brock to practice squad

Getty Images

The Lions haven’t filled the roster spot they opened when they placed cornerback Jeff Okudah on the injured reserve, but they have added a potential replacement to the practice squad.

The team has signed veteran Tramaine Brock. Brock spent time with the Jaguars earlier this season, but did not appear in any games.

Brock split last season between the Titans and Cardinals. He opened his career by playing seven seasons with the 49ers and also spent a season each with the Vikings and Broncos. He has 262 tackles and 11 interceptions over the course of his career.

Okudah will miss the rest of the season after having core muscle surgery. Amani Oruwariye, Justin Coleman, Darryl Roberts, and Mike Ford are also on hand at cornerback in Detroit.