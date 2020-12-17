Lions to interview Thomas Dimitroff

Getty Images

The Lions plan to interview former Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff for Detroit’s GM vacancy.

Dimitroff will interview next week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Falcons hired Dimitroff in 2008 and he made an instant impact, drafting Matt Ryan and improving Atlanta’s record from 4-12 to 11-5. He had a mostly successful tenure in Atlanta, but the Falcons’ fortunes declined in the last couple years, and he was fired after a bad start this season.

The Lions are also interviewing former Texans General Manager Rick Smith, ESPN commentator Louis Riddick and three internal candidates.