Marcus Mariota throws first touchdown since Week 4 of 2019

Marcus Mariota lost his job to Ryan Tannehill after Week 6 last season in Tennessee. He moved on in the offseason, signing a two-year deal with the Raiders to backup Derek Carr.

Mariota did not play in the Raiders’ first 13 games.

But the Raiders called his number on Thursday Night Football when Carr exited late in the first quarter with a groin injury.

Mariota, who hadn’t played since taking one snap in the AFC Championship Game last season, completed his first three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 11 yards on one carry in the seven-play, 86-yard drive after replacing Carr.

Mariota dropped a dime to Darren Waller over Michael Davis for a 35-yard touchdown with 9:19 remaining in the first half that has given the Raiders a 10-7 lead. It was his first touchdown pass since Week 4 last season when he threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis with 2:23 remaining in the second quarter against the Falcons.