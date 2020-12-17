Marcus Peters denies spitting at Jarvis Landry

USA TODAY Sports

Like Keith Hernandez, Marcus Peters denies spitting within the confines of a sporting event.

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry claims, and the video seems to confirm, that Peters spat at Landry on Monday night. On Thursday night, the Ravens issued a statement in which Peters denies spitting.

“I didn’t spit at Jarvis,” Peter said. “Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me — plain and simple.”

Said Landry on Thursday or Peters, “He’s a coward. Behind my back he may do that but to my face he wouldn’t. I saw the video after the game.”

Spitting accusations emerge from time to time in the NFL. In this case, an apparent loogie can be seen flying from Peters’ mouth. Unless there was a second spitter, Peters looks to be guilty, despite his denial.