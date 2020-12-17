Matt Breida: I feel 100 percent healthy, I’m ready to go

Getty Images

The Dolphins run game could use a boost. Now that Matt Breida is back, he might be able to provide it.

Breida missed two games with a hamstring injury earlier this year. Two games after his return, he was out for two more on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With leading rusher Myles Gaskin now on the COVID-19 list, Breida’s return could take on significance for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

“I love football, so I’m happy to be back,” Breida said Thursday, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I feel 100 percent healthy. I’m ready to go.”

Miami acquired Breida from San Francisco in the offseason in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Breida is second on the Dolphins with 168 yards rushing, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He’s also caught nine passes for 96 yards. He started Miami’s Week 12 win over the Jets, recording eight carries for 36 yards.