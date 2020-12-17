Matthew Stafford won’t practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t practice Thursday, as he continues to recover from a ribs injury suffered last week against Green Bay.

Bevell also noted Thursday that to this point, there’s been no discussion of shutting Stafford down for the rest of the season.

Bevell’s previously stated he’s “totally comfortable” with Stafford playing in Sunday’s game against the Titans even if the quarterback doesn’t practice this week. Stafford himself said he’s not counting himself out for the matchup.

Stafford has thrown for 3,522 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2020.