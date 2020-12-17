Michael Thomas misses second straight practice

Getty Images

The biggest topic on the injury front with the Saints this week has been whether quarterback Drew Brees will be activated from injury report in time to face the Chiefs, but it’s not the only issue to keep an eye on.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Thomas is listed with an ankle injury.

Thomas hurt his ankle in Week 1 and missed the next six games, although he also had a quad injury and one-game team-issued suspension over that span.

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder, calf) and guard Nick Easton (concussion) also missed practice for the second day this week. Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (illness) and kick returner Deonte Harris (neck) were able to practice after sitting out on Wednesday.