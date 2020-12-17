Mike Gesicki limited on Thursday injury report

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Mike Flores was vague when addressing Mike Gesicki‘s status on Thursday morning. But there is apparently good news for the tight end’s potential availability for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Though the Dolphins held a walk-through instead of a full practice, Gesicki (shoulder) was upgraded from a non-participant on Wednesday to limited on Thursday.

Safety Bobby McCain (ankle) was also upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), guard Ereck Flowers (ankle), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring), wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest),and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip) were also limited.

Safety Kavon Frazierl (shoulder), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder), offensive tackle Austin Jackson (knee), guard Solomon Kindley (foot), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) were full.