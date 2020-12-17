Mike Zimmer has “a lot of confidence” in Dan Bailey

Getty Images

Though Minnesota’s Dan Bailey missed all four of his kicks last Sunday against Tampa Bay, head coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday he has “a lot of confidence” in the kicker.

Zimmer’s heartier endorsement came a day after he noted a lot of players made mistakes during the game.

“He’s kicked good this week. I talked to him a couple times this week about certain things. He’s a very even-keeled guy that has a history of being a terrific kicker in this league,” Zimmer said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “Like I told the team the other day, there’s not one guy on our football team that hasn’t had a bad day. That’s just part of life.

“We’re not going to dwell on it. Everybody else is, but we’re not.”

Bailey’s hit 86 percent of his field goals in 10 pro seasons. He made 93.1 percent of his attempts last year for Minnesota, but that’s down to a career-low 66.7 percent in 2020.