No practice for James Conner on Thursday

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that running back James Conner is dealing with a quad injury and that Conner could be limited in practice this week as a result.

Conner was more than limited at Thursday’s practice. He did not participate in the team’s first on-field work ahead of Monday’s game against the Bengals.

Conner returned to action in Week 14 after missing two weeks while on the COVID-19 list. He ran for 18 yards on 10 carries as the Steelers continued to struggle with their run offense.

Guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) was also out of practice. Tomlin put Dotson and right tackle Chuks Okorafor in the same group as Conner on Tuesday, but Okorafor’s ankle did not land him on the injury report. Safety Sean Davis (illness) was the only other player out of practice for health reasons.

Cornerback Joe Haden was a full participant as he makes his way back from a concussion. That would seem to give him a good shot of playing on Monday.