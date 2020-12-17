Panthers place Greg Little on IR

Getty Images

The Panthers have placed backup left tackle Greg Little on injured reserve.

A second round pick in the 2019 draft, Little started three games for Carolina this year and played in 10. He appeared on Wednesday’s injury report as a limited participant (ankle).

In two years, Little has played 14 games, starting six. He was hampered by injury for most of his rookie season.

Panthers starting left tackle Russell Okung (calf) was limited on Tuesday and did not practice on Wednesday. Per Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer, Okung was not on the field for the media portion of Thursday’s session.