Raiders OC Greg Olson out Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols

Getty Images

The Raiders will have a new defensive coordinator in Rod Marinelli for Thursday night’s game against the Chargers and they will also be without offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

The team announced that Olson will not be on hand for the game because of reasons related to COVID-19. Other members of the team’s offensive staff will cover Olson’s responsibilities in his absence.

Olson joined the Raiders when Jon Gruden was hired as their head coach for the 2018 season. Gruden was an offensive coordinator before his first stint as the Raiders head coach, so he could be spending a bit more time on that side of the ball in Olson’s absence.

The Raiders will open play in the ninth spot in the AFC and they’ll need whoever calls the plays to help them to a win if they’re going to improve on that this week.