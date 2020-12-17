Rashan Gary “good to go” for Saturday’s game

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Rashan Gary was off the injury report Thursday and “good to go” for Saturday’s game against the Panthers, coach Matt LaFleur said.

Gary’s hip injury took him out of Sunday’s game. He played only 19 of 67 defensive snaps and had limited practices all week.

The Packers are in good shape health-wise heading into the game.

They have ruled out tight end Jace Sternberger, who remains in concussion protocol, and offensive guard Simon Stepaniak, who was a full participant all week despite a knee injury.

Receiver Malik Taylor (hamstring) is questionable. He did not practice Tuesday but was limited Wednesday and Thursday.