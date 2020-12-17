Ravens add Derek Wolfe to the injury report

Getty Images

The Ravens added defensive end Derek Wolfe to their injury report. Wolfe did not practice with neck and back injuries.

He was one of seven players who sat out Thursday’s practice.

Safety Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) went from a limited practice Wednesday to missing Thursday’s work.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), cornerback Davontae Harris (ankle), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), cornerback Jimmy Smith (shoulder/ribs) and inside linebacker Kristian Welch (foot) didn’t practice for a second consecutive day.

Cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh) and tight end Luke Willson (hip) remained limited.