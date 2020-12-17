Report: Lions to interview Scott Pioli for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Lions can’t interview General Manager candidates from other teams while the season is going, but they are not waiting to talk to those who aren’t currently working for NFL clubs.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they will interview former Chiefs General Manager Scott Pioli next week. Pioli currently works for NFL Network and CBS Sports.

Pioli was with the Chiefs from 2009 to 2012 and he worked in the Patriots front office for nearly a decade before going to Kansas City. Former Lions General Manager Bob Quinn also worked for the Patriots during Pioli’s time in New England.

Pioli’s most recent NFL job was as an assistant G.M. with the Falcons from 2014 to 2019. He worked under General Manager Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired by the Falcons earlier this year and is also scheduled for an interview with the Lions next week.

ESPN broadcaster Louis Riddick interviewed with the team on Wednesday and former Texans G.M. Rick Smith is expected to interview with the team. The team has also spoken with three internal candidates for the job.