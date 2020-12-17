Report: Rams have five players miss practice after one positive COVID test

Getty Images

The Rams have a COVID-19 scare that threatens to test their depth this weekend.

Kevin Modesti of the Southern California News Group reports the Rams had one player test positive for COVID-19, which resulted in four other players sitting out Thursday as possible close contacts.

The Rams’ official injury report lists offensive tackle Bobby Evans as missing practice with an illness, while center Brian Allen, safety Nick Scott, linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and linebacker Justin Hollins are listed as not injury related as non-participants.

“Hopefully this is as minimum of an impact as possible (in terms of) what that means for those guys for the game,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “We’re all just working through it and trying to navigate it as best we can.”

The Rams did not place anyone on the COVID-19 list Thursday.

The Rams have not previously had a player on the 53-player roster miss a practice or a game because of the coronavirus. Practice squad linebacker Jachai Polite went on the COVID-19 reserve list Dec. 12.

Okoronkwo, Hollins and Scott are key contributors.

McVay called it another chapter in a “crazy year.”

“This is totally unprecedented, and navigating through it, trying to understand all the nuances, gives me that much more of an appreciation and a respect for what the league has done and then a lot of our guys up to this point,” McVay said, via Mondesti. “We’ve talked about having agility as a team and our players. The guys have seamlessly handled all the adjustments that we’ve had to make.”

Meanwhile, receiver Robert Woods (thigh) remained limited in Thursday’s practice, but McVay reiterated he expects Woods to play Sunday against the Jets.